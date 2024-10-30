14,000 Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 260.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

RDVI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

