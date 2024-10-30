Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,078,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $46,593,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 1,800.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 846,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 2,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 713,463 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

