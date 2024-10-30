Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,965 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

OKE opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

