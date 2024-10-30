Ballentine Partners LLC Has $186,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 114.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,901.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2,688.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

