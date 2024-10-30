Allworth Financial LP Purchases 361 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.55 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

