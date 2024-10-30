Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 301.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,941.86 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.10 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,946.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,829.72.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $55.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 198.72 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.90.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

