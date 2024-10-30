PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

