Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,108.90 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $1,108.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $930.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.