Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,533 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HP by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 214,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 64,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

