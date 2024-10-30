Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STZ opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,367 shares of company stock worth $32,539,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. TD Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

