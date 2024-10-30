Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 450,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.0% during the third quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 405,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 204,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

