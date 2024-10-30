Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $236.78

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of AMZN opened at $190.83 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

