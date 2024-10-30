Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of NIO opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

