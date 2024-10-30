International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,411 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.56. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $195.68.

Dover Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dover

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.