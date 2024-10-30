Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,663.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.