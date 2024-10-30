PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in International Paper by 58.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock worth $906,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 151.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

