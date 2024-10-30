Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.96 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.