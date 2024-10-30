Signaturefd LLC Acquires 109 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TKO Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TKO stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

