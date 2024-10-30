International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8,163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,329,000 after acquiring an additional 961,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

