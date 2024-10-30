Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $469,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

