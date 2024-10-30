Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.64%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock worth $906,386. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

