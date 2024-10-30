Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

About Allegion

Free Report

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

