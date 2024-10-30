J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.