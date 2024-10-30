Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 350,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RYLD stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.