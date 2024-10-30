GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.51 and its 200-day moving average is $192.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $298.96.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

