Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

MU stock opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

