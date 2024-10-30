Reviewing Hafnia (HAFN) and Its Peers

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hafnia to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.97 billion $793.28 million 3.75 Hafnia Competitors $3.88 billion $293.71 million 6.42

Hafnia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hafnia Competitors 135 1085 2061 37 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hafnia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hafnia presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.78%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.5%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Hafnia Competitors -1,901.88% -1,222.22% -6.64%

Summary

Hafnia beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.