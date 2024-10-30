952 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,007,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,588. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.5 %

WMG opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.