Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.