J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OPP opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

