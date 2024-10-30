J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE OPP opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.