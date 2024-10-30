J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ELV opened at $410.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.53. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.