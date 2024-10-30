J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,569,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

