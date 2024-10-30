Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,884 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 280,314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,372,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

