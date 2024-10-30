Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Sells $312,703.56 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 12,753 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $312,703.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,433,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSBI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

