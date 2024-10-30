Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $202.41 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

