Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

