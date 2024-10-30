Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
