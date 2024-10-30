1,881 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 352,320 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,672,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after buying an additional 813,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy
Duke Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Read More
