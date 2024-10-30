Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 2,341 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,341 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $154,623.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

SYBT opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

