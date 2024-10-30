Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $364,675.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.92 and a 12 month high of $153.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

