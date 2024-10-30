Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

