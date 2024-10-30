Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stride by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

