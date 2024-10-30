Old Port Advisors Invests $225,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

