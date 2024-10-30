Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.84 and a twelve month high of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

