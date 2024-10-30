Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after buying an additional 3,801,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 289.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,351 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,897,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

