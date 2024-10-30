Old Port Advisors Invests $219,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

