Old Port Advisors Invests $219,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DTE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DTE opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
