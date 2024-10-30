Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Trading Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 77,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 442,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.02 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Martin Higginson sold 31,396,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £941,907.96 ($1,221,512.07).

Get Huddled Group alerts:

Huddled Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.95. The firm has a market cap of £8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.30.

About Huddled Group

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.