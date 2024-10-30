Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $640.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.