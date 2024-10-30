Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $230.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

