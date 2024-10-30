ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Boosted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $715.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $582.48 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $808.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $902.68.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.