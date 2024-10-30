Old Port Advisors Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 108.2% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,200,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.3% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 20,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,937 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

